Art around the world!

IIena Canas, age 2, and her mother, Aisha, team up to create their woolly polar bear.

 Bobby Joe Smith photos For the Sahuarita Sun

Fun, imaginative, age-appropriate art projects for little ones 18 months to age 4 are featured most Wednesday mornings at Sahuarita Parks & Recreation Department's Anamax Recreation Center. March's theme is “Around the World,” and the kiddies and their parents were having loads of fun on on March 11 making animal figures from across the globe.

Art around the world!

It is squishy and fun to play with! Ella Jacobee 5, found another use for the shaving cream and glue mixture.
Art around the world!

Jayden Ramos, 22 months, watches the bubbles that surround him at the end of the Art for Tots morning program on March 11.
Art around the world!

Three-year-old Ava Gaeke finishes up her elephant creation.

Tags

Load comments