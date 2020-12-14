A Delicious Holiday Meal Made Simple

When planning your holiday menu, consider selecting one ingredient to be the star of the show. Not only is this a good way to simplify your shopping list during a busy time of year, it will unify your meal with complementary flavors.

Need some inspiration? Consider sweet tea. Not just a hot or cold beverage, sweet tea can be used in cooking and baking to deepen the flavor profile of mains, sides, desserts and more.

For holiday ease, purchase a ready-to-drink version like Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea — it’s available nationwide and is fresh brewed daily without any added colors or preservatives.

Get started on your holiday meal prep by wowing your family with this simple recipe for a Sweet Tea Turkey Brine:

Ingredients:

• 1 gallon Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

• 1 cup kosher salt

• 3 large sweet onions, quartered

• 4 lemons, sliced

• 8 garlic cloves, peeled

• 5 sprigs rosemary

• 10 cups ice

• Whole turkey

Directions:

1. In large stockpot over medium-high heat, combine sweet tea and kosher salt; stir frequently until salt is dissolved. Add onions, lemons, garlic and rosemary. Remove from heat; let cool to room temperature.

2. When broth mixture cools, pour into clean 5-gallon bucket. Stir in ice.

3. Wash and dry turkey. Remove innards. Place turkey, cavity-side up, into brine to fill cavity. Cover and place bucket in refrigerator overnight.

4. Remove turkey, carefully draining excess brine; pat dry. Discard excess brine.

5. Cook turkey, as desired, reserving drippings for gravy.

For those in need of a pick-me-up before or after dinner, try this recipe for Milo’s Holiday Hot Tea:

Ingredients:

• 12 cups Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

• Two 12-ounce cans frozen limeade juice concentrate

• Orange, thinly sliced (reserve 1 slice for garnish)

• 12 whole cloves

• 4 cinnamon sticks

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 cup fresh cranberries

• 1 cup ginger ale

Directions:

1. Combine all of the ingredients in a large crockpot and stir. For easier serving, place the cloves into a tea ball or a double layer of coffee filters and close with kitchen twine.

2. Heat combined ingredients on high for 30 minutes, then reduce to low for an additional 2 hours; or heat on low for 2 hours then reduce setting to warm overnight.

3. Optional serving garnish: garnish rim of glass with remaining orange slice and sugar in the raw or brown sugar.

For more sweet-tea inspired recipes for your holiday meal, including cobblers, cakes, sauces and dressings, visit drinkmilos.com/recipes.

By using a baking and cooking ingredient you might not have considered before, you can give your holiday meals a delicious twist.

Join the online forum

Tags